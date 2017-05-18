Shrewsbury town meeting advances Edge...

Shrewsbury town meeting advances Edgemere development

SHREWSBURY – A 120,000-square-foot, $60 million mixed-use development proposed for the long vacant Edgemere Drive-in property was advanced by town meeting Thursday night with the approval of two warrant articles.  At the third session of the annual town meeting, members approved changing the zoning map to consolidate all of the 73-acre site into the same district: Commercial Business and Route 20 Overlay districts. Approximately five acres is in the Rural B district. After lengthy debate, town meeting voted to amend the Route 20 Overlay District to, among other things, permit residential use as part of mixed-use development on a parcel not less than 25 acres.

