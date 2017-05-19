Shrewsbury ATM says 'no' to pipeline and approves $119M operating budget
The Shrewsbury Annual Town Meeting met May 15 to deliberate 54 warrant articles that included five articles in a Special Town Meeting to convene during the ATM. This Town Meeting marks the last for retiring Town Manager Dan Morgado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC