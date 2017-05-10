Shrewsbury annual town meeting starts Monday
SHREWSBURY Voters at the annual town meeting Monday night will decide 49 articles, including requests for a school budget that is up 3.26 percent from this year's budget, zoning changes to enable businesses - a supermarket is proposed - and affordable housing to be built on the former Edgemere Drive-In site, design of a sewer connection on Route 20, fines for properties deemed nuisances, and a reversal of the ban on plastic bags at stores. The town meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday in the Oak Middle School auditorium.
