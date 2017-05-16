Sheila M. Smith, 46, of Shrewsbury
Sheila M. Smith, 46, of Shrewsbury, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 in her home, surrounded by her loving family and dearest friends. Sheila is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart , Matthew D. Smith, and their two sons, Daniel T. Smith and Ryan F. Smith, all of Shrewsbury.
