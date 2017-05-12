Saint Mary's open house May 18

Saint Mary School, 16 Summer St., Shrewsbury, will hold its Spring Open House Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Come visit the preschool, kindergarten and grade 1 - 8 classrooms in session, meet the faculty, staff and students and explore Saint Mary's commitment to faith, academic excellence and authentic examples of service. For more information, contact Admissions Director Cheryl Dolan at [email protected] .

