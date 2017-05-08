Police investigate letter targeting M...

Police investigate letter targeting Muslim candidate

1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

Police in a Massachusetts town are investigating a "hurtful" letter sent to some residents urging them not to vote for a Muslim candidate for the town's governing board. Rashid Shaikh, a U.S. citizen originally from Pakistan, tells The Telegram & Gazette he was the target of the anonymous letter found in mailboxes the day before the May 2 election for Shrewsbury's Board of Selectmen.

