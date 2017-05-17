Lions Club feeds 250 children from Boys and Girls Club
The Shrewsbury Lions Club fed 250 children of the Worcester Boys and Girls Club April 27, preparing and serving pasta and meatballs. The event is one of the several community service projects the club performs; this one is the club's biggest team effort.
