Leicester administrator Mizikar gets town manager post in Shrewsbury
Mr. Mizikar, who will succeed Daniel J. Morgado when he retires after 20 years on July 8, will be paid an annual base salary of $175,000. On another matter, the board, unlike the town of Grafton, voted to not support a petition warrant article seeking a resolution opposing the Access Northeast Pipeline proposed to run through town and several other Central Massachusetts communities.
