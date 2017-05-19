Gerda G. Youkstetter, 80, of Northborough
Gerda G. Youkstetter, of Southgate at Shrewsbury, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. She was 80 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|8 hr
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC