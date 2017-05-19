Gerda G. Youkstetter, 80, of Northbor...

Gerda G. Youkstetter, 80, of Northborough

Gerda G. Youkstetter, of Southgate at Shrewsbury, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. She was 80 years of age.

