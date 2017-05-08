Francis Hayes, 86, of Shrewsbury
Daniel Francis Hayes, 86, longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. A graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, Dan dedicated himself with love, passion and wisdom to his family, Shrewsbury and the nation.
