Environmental hires have ties to top level of Baker administration
More than half a dozen hires in Governor Charlie Baker's environmental agencies have political and personal connections at the highest levels of the administration - despite his campaign promises to wring patronage out of the state's hiring practices. The appointees have ties to Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, or Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton.
