Edward J. Walsh, of Boylston
Ed leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Walsh, and his two sons and their wives, Joe and Karen of Shrewsbury and Tom and Vicki of Sutton. He is also survived by his brother, John and wife Mary of Oxford, and his five grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, Tommy, Jenny, and Sam, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC