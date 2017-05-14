Central One makes major donation to S...

Central One makes major donation to Shrewsbury field project

Sunday May 14

As a room packed with supporters of the Shrewsbury High School athletic department looked on, Dave L'Ecuyer, president and CEO of Central One Federal Credit Union announced at the May 10 school committee meeting that the bank had decided to make a sponsorship gift of $750,000 to the SHS synthetic turf field project. "If you profess to make a commitment to the community then you need to back that up with action," L'Ecuyer said.

