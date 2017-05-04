Alderaan places: The movie theaters where we saw 'Star Wars' - CNET
CNET editor Andrew Morse saw "Star Wars" at the White City Cinemas in Shrewsbury, Mass. Dan Axtell, son-in-law of the late Nathaniel H. Gifford, who took this photo, says it shows "the Brooks School win of the coxed-4 crew race in spring 1967," but the theater is visible in the background.
