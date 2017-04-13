Westborough legislative delegation discusses FY2018 budget with selectmen

State representatives Carolyn Dykema, D-Holliston, Hannah Kane, R-Shrewsbury, and Danielle Gregoire, D-Marlborough, appeared before the Board of Selectmen at their April 11 meeting to discuss the state budget for fiscal year 2018. Dykema sits on the House Transportation, Energy/Telecommunications/Utilities, Healthcare, Finance, and Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities committees and reported they are working with a state revenue projection of about $27 billion which is a 3.9-percent increase over last year but does not include federal dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.