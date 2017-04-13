Westborough legislative delegation discusses FY2018 budget with selectmen
State representatives Carolyn Dykema, D-Holliston, Hannah Kane, R-Shrewsbury, and Danielle Gregoire, D-Marlborough, appeared before the Board of Selectmen at their April 11 meeting to discuss the state budget for fiscal year 2018. Dykema sits on the House Transportation, Energy/Telecommunications/Utilities, Healthcare, Finance, and Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities committees and reported they are working with a state revenue projection of about $27 billion which is a 3.9-percent increase over last year but does not include federal dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC