UMass Medical School to lay off 65 at Shrewsbury campus
SHREWSBURY – About 65 people will be laid off at the UMass Medical School site on South Street because the school's Commonwealth Medicine division has lost a MassHealth contract. The contract involved prior authorization services for MassHealth clients currently being provided by the division's Disability and Community Services Department.
Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
