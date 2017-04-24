UMass Medical School to lay off 65 at...

UMass Medical School to lay off 65 at Shrewsbury campus

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SHREWSBURY – About 65 people will be laid off at the UMass Medical School site on South Street because the school's Commonwealth Medicine division has lost a MassHealth contract. The contract involved prior authorization services for MassHealth clients currently being provided by the division's Disability and Community Services Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC