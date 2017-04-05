Shrewsbury police log, April 7 edition

Shrewsbury police log, April 7 edition

4:45 p.m. Arrested, Humberto L. Afonso, 49, of 197 Boston Post Road West, Apt. 223, Marlborough, for oper MV with license suspended/revoked, speeding, warrant.

