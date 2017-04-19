Shrewsbury police log, April 21 edition

6:53 p.m. Arrested, Catherine A. Young, 19, of 1355 Main St., Worcester, for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and David J. Keenan, 26, of 326 Towne St., N Attleborough, for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, larceny under $250 by false pretense. 2:11 a.m. Arrested, Christopher M. Norton, 23, of 7 Cedar Hill Rd., Bellingham, for negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper turn, OUI liquor 2nd offense.

