Shrewsbury police log, April 21 edition

Shrewsbury police log, April 21 edition

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

6:53 p.m. Arrested, Catherine A. Young, 19, of 1355 Main St., Worcester, for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and David J. Keenan, 26, of 326 Towne St., N Attleborough, for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, larceny under $250 by false pretense. 2:11 a.m. Arrested, Christopher M. Norton, 23, of 7 Cedar Hill Rd., Bellingham, for negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper turn, OUI liquor 2nd offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC