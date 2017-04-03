Shrewsbury names 3 finalists for town...

Shrewsbury names 3 finalists for town manager

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The finalists are Robin L. Craver, town administrator in Charlton; Adam D. Gaudette, town administrator in Spencer; and Kevin J. Mizikar, town administrator in Leicester. Selectmen will interview the three finalists Monday, beginning at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the trio will meet with department heads in small groups.

