Shrewsbury honors Ljunggren as outstanding firefighter
Firefighter Bob Ljunggren maintains a full work schedule with four jobs at different locations including the Shrewsbury Fire Department, where he's also a hazmat technician. During time off from work March 29, he attended the annual awards and recognition ceremony held at the fire station.
