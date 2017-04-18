Shrewsbury further probes well water

SHREWSBURY – The town continues to work with water experts and others to find the source of low levels of a carcinogen in some of its main wells. Water and Sewer Superintendent Robert Tozeski Tuesday night told the Board of Selectmen that in a meeting with the state Department of Environmental Protection last week, the agency looked at records that showed high levels of hexavalent chromium-6 behind Phoenix Communications, 25 Bowditch Drive, in 1992.

