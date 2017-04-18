Shrewsbury further probes well water
SHREWSBURY – The town continues to work with water experts and others to find the source of low levels of a carcinogen in some of its main wells. Water and Sewer Superintendent Robert Tozeski Tuesday night told the Board of Selectmen that in a meeting with the state Department of Environmental Protection last week, the agency looked at records that showed high levels of hexavalent chromium-6 behind Phoenix Communications, 25 Bowditch Drive, in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC