Plans for theater block a beyond excitinga

FITCHBURG – People attending a forum at Fitchburg State University on plans for the Main Street theater block were excited to see what is to come in the next few years with renovations starting this fall to the defunct theater that has sat idle for nearly 30 years. The university purchased the Main Street theater block, 689-705 Main St., for $350,000 in November, promising to revitalize the distressed section of downtown with plans to create laboratory and entrepreneurship space, and ultimately to restore the 25,000-square-foot theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.