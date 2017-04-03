Plans for theater block a beyond exci...

Plans for theater block a beyond excitinga

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

FITCHBURG – People attending a forum at Fitchburg State University on plans for the Main Street theater block were excited to see what is to come in the next few years with renovations starting this fall to the defunct theater that has sat idle for nearly 30 years. The university purchased the Main Street theater block, 689-705 Main St., for $350,000 in November, promising to revitalize the distressed section of downtown with plans to create laboratory and entrepreneurship space, and ultimately to restore the 25,000-square-foot theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Worcester County was issued at April 07 at 10:47PM EDT

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC