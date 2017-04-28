Northborough Area Community Chorus to present concert

The Northborough Area Community Chorus will be presenting its 46th Annual Spring Concert, "The Name is a Song" Sunday, May 7 at 3:15 p.m. at Algonquin Regional High School, 79 Bartlett St. The chorus, under the direction of founder Anthony Volpe with accompanist David Rose, is supported in part by grants from the Northborough, Marlborough & Shrewsbury cultural councils which are supported in part by grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. In addition to performing two concerts a year, the membership provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors, gives free concerts to assisted living residents and makes yearly donations to the local food pantry.

