Marjorie Hopewell, 93, of Shrewsbury
When Marjorie Hopewell is buried Monday, April 10, 2017 it will be with the same military honors her husband, George, received when he was buried in December 2012. A proud Navy veteran, she honorably served her country in World War II.
Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
