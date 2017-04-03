Leicester to revisit joining voke district

LEICESTER – Selectmen want the town to look into joining a vocational school district as transportation costs continue to rise. Although the school department makes the ultimate decision, the instruction followed a presentation by state Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, in which Mr. Mizikar spoke about Leicester's $1.1 million budget line item to cover tuition for 100 students attending vocational schools - more than one - rather than Leicester High. Mr. Moore noted that Leicester is in the same situation as Shrewsbury, a community that does not have a voice when adopting a vocational budget but also provides that alternative to its students on a non-member basis. He said Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School is expanding its programs and the town might save money on transportation costs by having that school be the only one for Leicester students ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.