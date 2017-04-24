Kevin Mizikar named town manager in S...

Kevin Mizikar named town manager in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Kevin J. Mizikar, town administrator in Leicester, was selected by the Board of Selectmen Tuesday night to become the next town manager. Mr. Mizikar, who lives in Sturbridge with his wife, Erinn, an IT consultant, and two daughters, was one of three finalists out of about 66 candidates for the job.

