In the Community

In the Community

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

"Rock the Spectrum," a concert to benefit the Foundation for Autism Acceptance Worldwide," hits the Tsongas Center on Wednesday, April 19. The night will be filled with bands, musical performances, a selfie station with performers, a kids' area, vendors, raffles, live auction items including New England Patriots memorabilia, and more. Featured bands are Joshua Tree, the nation's premier U2 tribute band, as well as Scarab... The Journey Experience, an internationally known touring tribute band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Worcester County was issued at April 07 at 10:47PM EDT

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC