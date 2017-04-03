In the Community
"Rock the Spectrum," a concert to benefit the Foundation for Autism Acceptance Worldwide," hits the Tsongas Center on Wednesday, April 19. The night will be filled with bands, musical performances, a selfie station with performers, a kids' area, vendors, raffles, live auction items including New England Patriots memorabilia, and more. Featured bands are Joshua Tree, the nation's premier U2 tribute band, as well as Scarab... The Journey Experience, an internationally known touring tribute band.
