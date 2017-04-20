Groundbreaking ceremony held for the Residence at Orchard Grove

The Residence at Orchard Grove, owned and operated by LCB Senior Living and located at 258 Walnut St. in Shrewsbury, held a dedication and groundbreaking ceremony April 4. Set to open in fall 2017, the community will offer an independent, assisted, and memory care living residences for seniors. Over 50 attendees gathered at the event, including LCB associates from the company home office and several of their communities; associates from local senior living and care providers; community investors; local media; and town and state officials.

