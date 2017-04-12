George M. DiTerlizzi, 88, formerly of Shrewsbury
George M. DiTerlizzi, 88, of South Chatham, formerly of Villa Road in Shrewsbury, passed away with his loved ones at his side Wednesday, April 5, 2017. George is survived by his wife, Lena; his two children, Maurice DiTerlizzi in West Yarmouth and Paula J. Donahue and her husband Stephen of Shrewsbury; two granddaughters, Brianna "Doll" and Devin "Pal" Donahue; a sister-in-law, Rose DiTerlizzi of Shrewsbury; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC