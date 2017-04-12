George M. DiTerlizzi, 88, formerly of...

George M. DiTerlizzi, 88, formerly of Shrewsbury

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

George M. DiTerlizzi, 88, of South Chatham, formerly of Villa Road in Shrewsbury, passed away with his loved ones at his side Wednesday, April 5, 2017. George is survived by his wife, Lena; his two children, Maurice DiTerlizzi in West Yarmouth and Paula J. Donahue and her husband Stephen of Shrewsbury; two granddaughters, Brianna "Doll" and Devin "Pal" Donahue; a sister-in-law, Rose DiTerlizzi of Shrewsbury; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

