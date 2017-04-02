Full Moon Walk at Carney Park
A full moon and a chorus of spring peepers will highlight a Shrewsbury Trails Committee walk Sunday, April 9, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Northborough's Cold Harbor Trail, which begins at Carney Park on West Main Street. The walk will be led by experienced trail guide Forest Lyford of the Northborough Trails Committee.
