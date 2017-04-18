Former St. Johna s high building cleared for demolition

The Historical Commission Thursday night unanimously agreed to waive the one-year demolition delay for the old St. John's High School on Temple Street. C&S Harding Street LLC, a company managed by Worcester Railers Hockey Club owner Clifford Rucker, plans to raze the long-vacant school building at 49 Temple St. to make way for a parking lot for the $18 million Worcester Ice Center it is constructing across the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.