Eagles nesting at Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury

WESTBORO – The annual Spring Eagle Survey turned up new nests in Pepperell, Marshfield and on Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury. Thomas W. French, MassWildlife assistant director and head of the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program, said all 57 nesting pairs from the 2016 survey were accounted for during Friday's count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.