Eagles nesting at Lake Quinsigamond i...

Eagles nesting at Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WESTBORO – The annual Spring Eagle Survey turned up new nests in Pepperell, Marshfield and on Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury. Thomas W. French, MassWildlife assistant director and head of the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program, said all 57 nesting pairs from the 2016 survey were accounted for during Friday's count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Worcester County was issued at April 07 at 10:47PM EDT

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC