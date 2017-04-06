Dunkin' Donuts customers believe it's not butter, so they sue
A group of 1,400 Dunkin' Donuts customers in Western Massachusetts could each get a handful of free buttered baked goods out of a proposed class action settlement for claims the chain allowed customers to believe it was butter, according to The New York Times . A lawsuit from customer Jan Polanik alleges that 23 locations in Grafton, Leominster, Lowell, Millbury, Shrewsbury, Westborough and Worcester let him pay 25 cents for butter and, instead, served a substitute.
