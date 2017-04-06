Country Western Night to benefit canc...

Country Western Night to benefit cancer walk April 22

A Country Western Night will be held Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St. in Shrewsbury. Organizing the event is Vikki Crowley of Marlborough, a four-time cancer survivor.

Shrewsbury, MA

