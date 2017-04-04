Butter or margarine? In Dunkin' Donut...

Butter or margarine? In Dunkin' Donuts lawsuit, man accepts no substitutes

It wasn't to Jan Polanik, who sued 23 Dunkin' Donuts locations in Massachusetts for serving him "margarine or a butter substitute" instead of butter with his bagels between June 2012 and June 2016. He filed a pair of class-action lawsuits in March against franchise owners who are responsible for multiple stores.

