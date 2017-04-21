Alma J. Headberg, 92, of Marlborough

Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ada Monroe and the wife of 65 years of Carl E. Headberg, who died in 2014. Alma, a graduate of Hudson High School in 1945, was employed at the former Design Pak as an assembler until her retirement.

