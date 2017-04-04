Alice Tishue, 98, of Shrewsbury

Alice Anne Tishue, 98, of Shrewsbury, passed Friday, March 24, 2017, on the eve of her 71st wedding anniversary, surrounded by her family at Milford Regional Medical Center. Alice was born in Varennes-sur-Allier, Allier, France, the daughter of Pierre-Clement Perichon and Gabrielle Baudet, and was fluent in three languages.

