Trial date set for former UMass Memorial doctor charged with sexual assault
A May 8 trial date has been set in Worcester Superior Court for a spine doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients at local hospitals in 2013. Dr. Ho Yin "Aaron" Shiu, formerly of Shrewsbury, was indicted in 2014 on four counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of rape and was released on $7,500 cash bail after pleading not guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC