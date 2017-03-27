Trial date set for former UMass Memorial doctor charged with sexual assault

A May 8 trial date has been set in Worcester Superior Court for a spine doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients at local hospitals in 2013. Dr. Ho Yin "Aaron" Shiu, formerly of Shrewsbury, was indicted in 2014 on four counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of rape and was released on $7,500 cash bail after pleading not guilty.

