SYFS to shine a 'Sparkle of Hope' on mental health

On Saturday, March 11, Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services will host its inaugural "Sparkle of Hope" event to benefit the agency's mental health initiatives. The evening will be held at Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury beginning at 6 p.m. It will include cocktails, a gourmet dinner prepared by Struck Catering, games, DJ, dancing, and live and silent auctions led by professional auctioneer John Terrio.

