Shrewsbury Youth Organization initiates new member
Shrewsbury, Massachusetts - Shrewsbury, MA - Jesse Como was proudly initiated as a new member of the Benjamin Franklin DeMolay Chapter in Shrewsbury on February 23rd. DeMolay is the premier youth leadership organization which focuses on building young men of character and is dedicated to helping our youth become future leaders.
