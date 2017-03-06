Shrewsbury voters loosen residency requirement for town manager
Voters at Monday's special town meeting passed an article allowing selectmen discretion whether to require the next town manager to live in town. Maurice M. DePalo, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said the voice vote was overwhelming; he said an amendment proposed for the lone article on the warrant failed. The town will now file a home-rule petition seeking approval from the Legislature to change the town's Selectmen-Town Manager Act of 1953.
