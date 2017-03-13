Shrewsbury Speech and Debate Program ...

Shrewsbury Speech and Debate Program Honored

Wednesday

Representative Kane and Senator Moore presented a joint resolution at Shrewsbury High School, which declares March 3rd National Speech and Debate Education Day in the Commonwealth.

