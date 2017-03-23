Shrewsbury Road Scholars 5k and one-m...

Shrewsbury Road Scholars 5k and one-mile Fun Run April 9

On April 9, the Shrewsbury Public Schools will host its 10th annual Road Scholars 5k and one-mile Fun Run, at 12 p.m., starting at Oak Middle School, 45 Oak St. Strollers welcome. Over the past 10 years, the Road Scholars Race has had more than 3,000 runners raise over $70,000 for The Colonial Fund which supports innovative projects in Shrewsbury schools that would not be funded through any other means.

