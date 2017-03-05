Shrewsbury resident sworn in as commissioner of the Asian American Commission

Shrewsbury resident Jonjy Ananth was sworn in Feb. 17 as a commissioner of the statewide Asian American Commission at the State House by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg with Worcester Mayor Joe Petty in attendance. The commission was established by statute in 2006 to serve as a resource on issues affecting Asian-American communities in the state, and in recognition of the Asian-American community's contributions to the educational, economic, technological and cultural wellbeing of the commonwealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.