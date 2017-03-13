Shrewsbury Resident Appointed to Asia...

Shrewsbury Resident Appointed to Asian American Commission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Shrewsbury Lantern

Senator Michael O. Moore announced that Shrewsbury resident Jonjy Ananth was recently appointed by Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg to serve as a member of the statewide Asian American Commission. The Commission was established by statute in 2006 to serve as a resource on issues affecting Asian American communities in the state, and in recognition of the Asian American community's contributions to the educational, economic, technological, and cultural wellbeing of the Commonwealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shrewsbury Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC