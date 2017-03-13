Shrewsbury Resident Appointed to Asian American Commission

Senator Michael O. Moore announced that Shrewsbury resident Jonjy Ananth was recently appointed by Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg to serve as a member of the statewide Asian American Commission. The Commission was established by statute in 2006 to serve as a resource on issues affecting Asian American communities in the state, and in recognition of the Asian American community's contributions to the educational, economic, technological, and cultural wellbeing of the Commonwealth.

