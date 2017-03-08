Shrewsbury police log, March 10 edition
12:40 a.m. Arrested, Amy J. Casavant, 40, of 592 Concord St., Framingham, for shoplifting by asportation, and Joseph P. Dellolio, 59, of 520 Grafton St., Shrewsbury, for shoplifting by asportation. 3:39 p.m. Arrested, Peter A. Perduta, 62, of 4 Kirk St., Shrewsbury, for assault w/dangerous weapon, resisting arrest.
