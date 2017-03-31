Shrewsbury Police Department alerts r...

Shrewsbury Police Department alerts residents to break-ins

Shrewsbury - The Shrewsbury Police Department is alerting residents to be vigilant after a string of house break-ins took place March 29 and 30: The Shrewsbury Police are reporting several residential house breaks that have occurred in Shrewsbury in the last two days . A total of five house breaks have occurred in the South section of Shrewsbury.

