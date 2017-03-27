Shrewsbury man files lawsuit against trooper embroiled in recording probe

WORCESTER The man whose 2014 arrest led to the disclosure that a local state trooper recorded stops for years without official authorization has filed a lawsuit in Worcester Superior Court. Aladdin Connolly, of Shrewsbury, alleges in an amended pro se complaint filed Thursday that Brookfield Trooper Nicholas J. Holden violated his constitutional rights during a traffic stop that led to a drunken driving charge and also threatened him physically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.