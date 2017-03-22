Shrewsbury High baseball to hold training clinic
Shrewsbury- The Shrewsbury High School Varsity Baseball team will be holding its 8th Annual "Blue & Gold Spring Training Baseball Clinic" on Sunday, March 26 at the Shrewsbury High School Field House, 64 Holden St. The clinic is for kids grades 1-8. Attendees will participate in drills and receive instruction from the SHS coaching staff and SHS players.
