Sharing love of music from Westborough to Grafton

Thursday Mar 16

Grafton/Westborough - While working a 25-year banking career, Cam Sowa also spent periods of time regularly traveling distances from her Westborough home to play flute at several out-of-town venues. Now retired, she's enjoying her nearby and longtime musical relationships with St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Westborough and Apple Tree Arts in Grafton.

